BOISE, Idaho — Police have arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a home and stabbed another man early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was known to the suspect.

46-year-old Danny Krueger was arrested on felony charges of burglary and aggravated battery after police say he illegally entered a home on the 5500 block of Gary Lane in Boise and stabbed the victim as soon as he came home just after midnight on Sunday.

The victim is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say initial evidence suggests Krueger knew the victim and attacked him right after he entered the home.

Witnesses ran to a neighbor's home and called 911 to report the attack. Neighbors kept Krueger from fleeing the scene, according to police.

Krueger was booked into the Ada County Jail early Sunday morning.

Officers from the BPD Violent Crimes Unit is taking over the investigation.