Police: Boise man arrested after asking child to get in his car

Raul Padilla is charged with misdemeanor child enticement in the Tuesday incident.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was charged with a misdemeanor after police say he asked a girl to get into his car earlier this week.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 3 p.m. on West Salt Creek Drive near West Junior High. The child told other people what had happened, and police responded to the area, but the man had already left.

The suspect was later identified as 43-year-old Raul Padilla. He was arrested Wednesday morning on the misdemeanor charge of child enticement and booked into the Ada County Jail.