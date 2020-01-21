Boise man arrested after allegedly following school children, exposing himself

Officials said they found evidence that the 62-year-old man had repeatedly drove by elementary schools and watched children walk home.

Boise police have arrested a 62-year-old man on felony stalking and misdemeanor indecent exposure charges after allegedly following school children going home and exposing himself to them.

On Jan. 15, police received reports of a man following children in his vehicle while they were walking home from school in the Vista Avenue and Overland Road area, according to officials. Officers weren't able to find the suspect that day.

On Friday, Jan. 17, investigators with the BPD Neighborhood Contact Unit were in the same area conducting surveillance and saw a vehicle that matched the same one that was reported two days earlier. Police said the vehicle was repeatedly driving by the child's home before attempting to leave.

When police pulled the vehicle over, they say they found Steven L. Roach of Boise driving the vehicle with his pants undone, exposing himself, according to investigators.

Officials said they found evidence that Roach had repeatedly driven by elementary schools and watched children walk home.

Roach was then taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Police want to remind parents to teach their children their full names, contact information for their parents and schools, and a list of trusted adults that they can leave somewhere with so they know who can pick them up from school and other places.

