Police: Boise DUI suspect drives through fence

Jonathan King was uncooperative and drove away from police – hitting a tree, driving through a fence and hitting an officer with the passenger door.

BOISE, Idaho — A 43-year-old Boise man is facing several charges stemming from an alleged drunk driving incident over the weekend.

Police say a witness saw a blue vehicle drive through a yard on Friday night near Pleasant Valley and Kuna Mora roads.

Officers responding say they observed signs of intoxication and saw physical evidence of alcohol consumption inside the vehicle.

But when police tried to arrest the suspect, Jonathan King, he became uncooperative and drove away – hitting a tree, driving through a fence and hitting an officer with the passenger door.

Officers detained him moments later and he is now in the Ada County Jail.

King is charged with driving under the influence, attempt to elude or flee a police officer, assault or battery upon certain personnel, resisting or obstructing officers and driving without privileges.

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: