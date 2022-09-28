Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies

Meridian Chief of Police Tracy Basterrechea said the two men had "over 10 pounds of pills" when they were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian.

BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada.

Police now believe the suspects are connected to other pharmacy robberies across Idaho, and other parts of the US.

"We can tell you that on their person and in their vehicle, they had over 10 pounds of pills," Meridian Chief of Police Tracy Basterrechea said. "So, that's a lot. There were so many pills they didn't even bother trying to count them."

Authorities measured pounds of oxycontin and hydrocodone - opiates.

On Monday at 11:30 a.m., two men entered the Walgreens at Locus Grove Road and East Fairview Avenue. One suspect hopped the counter and demanded drugs out of their opioid safe. Basterreacha said that is a sign the thieves knew what they were doing.

The men fled the scene with the drugs. Meridian PD put out information on the two men. They were located in Oregon and then pursued into Nevada where they tried to escape on foot, but were ultimately captured.

The two men are from the Bay Area, California.

"Certainly, these two guys come from a region where these types of thefts, not just of opiates, but of other types of things, are fairly common with very little consequences" Basterreacha said. "They've gotten a big surprise since they got arrested in Nevada and were issued $300,000 bonds in Nevada, and no bond warrants out of Idaho. Coming out of the bay Bay Area where they're from, they probably would've been out on their own recognizance, but they're not there."

Meridian Police communicated with Oregon State Police, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Winnemucca, Nevada's drug task force. They will be meeting later this week to get evidence for their case.

Police now believe the two suspects have been involved in other pharmacy robberies.

"We do have some intel that they were involved in some [pharmaceutical thefts] in the Treasure Valley area," Basterreacha said. "And possible other parts of the United States as well."

Basterreacha explained why pharmacies are common targets for criminals:

"We obviously have an opioid crisis in this country, we have for some time," Basterreacha said. "So, that's where they're stored, that's where they're going to focus on to get those types of pills and things from."

The two men are currently in custody of the Humboldt County Sherriff's Office.

"They were actually arrested for crimes committed in Nevada. Felony alluding, as well as possession with intent to traffic narcotics," Basterreacha said. "So, they're holding them on bond. We've got no bond warrant, so they will ultimately be extradited to the State of Idaho to stand trial for their charges here."

In Idaho, the men will be charged with robbery and could face other possible charges. Police said their punishment depends on their criminal record and what the final charges will end up being.

Nampa Police said there was a similar incident at a Walgreens on Caldwell Boulevard on Sept. 19. It is unknown if the crimes are related. Nampa PD is working with Meridian and the other police agencies on the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing. Meridian PD's news release can be found here.

