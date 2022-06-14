Police arrest man in Mountain Home neighborhood

Mountain Home Police Department sent a public safety request Tuesday night, citing an ‘active scene.’ Officers were trying to serve a protection order.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A man is in jail, facing a charge of aggravated assault, after an incident that prompted a public safety request Tuesday night for people living in a Mountain Home neighborhood to leave the area, and for others to avoid it.

Nicholas Warren Hoover has been booked into the Elmore County Jail, and has a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The Mountain Home Police Department said officers first went to the house, located on Southeast Freedom Circle, at about 5 p.m. Tuesday and attempted to serve a protection order when, police said, Hoover pointed a handgun at officers before retreating into the home.

To remove the public from harm's way, the Mountain Home Police Department (MHPD) sent out a public safety request on Facebook saying there was an active scene, and asked the public to avoid the area.

Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said Wednesday morning agencies from outside Mountain Home came to assist. The Regional Twin Falls SWAT team and Elmore County Ambulance and Fire departments were among those responding, along with the sheriff's office and Mountain Home Police and Fire.

After ensuring the public was out of harm's way, Hollinshead said, officers shut off the power to the house, and the suspect came out peacefully and turned himself in at about 10:30 p.m. Police secured a search warrant and began clearing the scene, and advised neighbors that they could return to their homes.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident. Mountain Home Police reported "minimal" damage to the home.

