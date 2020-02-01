CALDWELL, Idaho — A search is underway for two people who robbed a convenience store in Caldwell Wednesday evening.

According to Caldwell police, an unidentified man and woman held up a store on the corner of Ustick Road and Cleveland Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The woman assaulted and robbed the clerk, police said, before leaving the store with her male accomplice. The pair left the area in a gold or silver-colored Toyota Sienna van with front end damage.

Photos taken from surveillance video showed the suspects - described by police as a white female and a Hispanic male - in the store.

Caldwell police are asking for the public's help identifying two persons of interest in a robbery at a convenience store Wednesday night.

Caldwell Police Department

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects is urged to call Caldwell Police Sgt. Crupper at (208) 606-2893, or by calling Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677).

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any tips that lead to an arrest.