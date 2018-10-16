NAMPA — After nearly seven hours, a standoff at a Nampa home has ended peacefully.

Officers tried to take 48-year-old Susan Lee Swan into custody around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on a felony failure to appear warrant at a home on South Garland Street -- near the Northwest Nazarene University campus.

Susan Lee Swan was booked into the Canyon County Jail Tuesday afternoon. She was wanted on a failure to appear warrant.

Canyon County Jail

Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said the suspect was armed and refused to come out of the home. A SWAT team was called to the scene and officers were in contact with the woman by phone, trying to persuade her to come out and surrender.

Two ambulances and an armored police vehicle were also parked at the scene.

According to court records, Swan was scheduled to be sentenced for unrelated charges of drug possession and resisting or obstructing officers, and was out on bond, but did not show up in court.

Several roads in the area were closed, and police asked residents to avoid the neighborhood or stay inside until the situation cleared up. Swan was taken into custody around 4:45 p.m.

She was then booked into the Canyon County Jail.

SWAT standoff with armed woman near NNU

