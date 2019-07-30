POCATELLO, Idaho — Pocatello Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to a shooting that happened at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Steven I Holmes of Pocatello was located and taken into custody near the scene of the shooting that sent a man and woman to the hospital.

Both victims had gunshot wounds to the torsos and were found sitting in a car in an alley behind 424 North 10th Avenue, according to investigators.

The victims were taken to the Portneuf Medical Center and police did not state what their current conditions are.

Investigators say witnesses told police what the suspect looked like and gave first aid to the victims until first responders arrived.

Holmes is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a weapon enhancement.

RELATED: Officials search for motive after shooter kills 3 at California garlic festival