BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that happened early New Year's Day in Caldwell.

Police said the crash happened at 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Highway 19, near the intersection at Poynter Avenue in Caldwell.

ISP Troopers found the car that was involved in the crash and identified the driver as Isreal Nunez of Caldwell. Officials said he was taken into custody with any incident.

Nunez was charged with felony leaving the scene of a crash and booked into the Canyon County Jail on Monday.

