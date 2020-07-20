Boise Police arrest man on battery charges in connection to fighting at City Hall protest

While no other arrest warrants have been issued in connection to fighting that broke out at a protest at City Hall, Boise Police said more could be on the way.

BOISE, Idaho — A 56-year-old Nampa man is now facing misdemeanor charges of battery following fighting that broke out during the last protest at Boise City Hall.

Boise Police say Robbie Ciolli is the first person to be arrested from the June 30 protest at City Hall.

The protest on June 30 began as a Black Lives Matter protest while City Council was reviewing the city's budget. BLM protesters wanted the city to divert funding from the police department to other city services.

Another group of people from a separate event walked from the Idaho State Capitol Building to City Hall to counter-protest the BLM rally.

The two groups kept the mass gathering fairly peaceful, but a few fights between the protesters did break out.

At the time, police acknowledged that the "interactions between groups were spirited" and that fights were broken up by officers. The Boise Police started investigating reports of violence at the protest soon after. Ciolli is the first person to be arrested in connection to those fights.

Boise Police added that Ciolli turned himself in to law enforcement soon after an arrest warrant was issued on Monday morning.

While no other arrest warrants have been issued, Boise Police said more could be on the way, pending each case's investigation.

"Several cases have now been submitted to the Boise City Prosecutor's office for review and consideration for warrants," the department said in a press release. "If and when future warrants are issued in these cases, officers will be following up and working to take subjects with those warrants into custody."

Ciolli's mugshot has not yet been released.

