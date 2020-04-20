Police arrest Boise man for hit and run crash that struck couple

A man and a woman were struck near Five Mile and Amity roads Sunday evening. The driver fled the scene and was arrested on Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Police have arrested a 31-year-old Boise man in connection to a hit and run crash that happened on Sunday night.

The man, Ryan K. Craftsman, was arrested on felony counts aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Ada County sheriff's deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who badly injured two pedestrians Sunday night.

Authorities said the couple were in critical condition after being struck from behind while they were walking down West Harness Drive just before 8 p.m., which is near Five Mile and Amity roads.

Craftsman struck the couple and did not stop, according to police.

Witnesses say they heard a loud crash and spotted a white pickup with an extended bed and oversize tires driving away from the scene.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman lying on the side of the road. There were tire tracks on the gravel berm. There is no sidewalk in that area.

Paramedics treated a 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man at the scene and both were taken to a local hospital. The man was released from the hospital on Tuesday, the woman is still listed in critical condition.

Their names have not been released.

The sheriff's office said after the crash that the vehicle that struck the couple most likely has damage to the middle front because there was no glass from broken headlights at the scene.

Investigators determined the truck was driven by Craftsman on W. Harness Dive just before the crash. Damage to the truck and witness testimony link him to the hit and run crash, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Craftsman is due in court on Wednesday afternoon and could face additional charges.

