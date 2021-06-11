Police arrest 91 people in joint operation, including members of an Idaho white supremacist prison gang

Operation Washout, which was led by U.S. Marshals, ended in the result of 91 arrests in the Treasure Valley, including 43 gang members from prison and street gangs.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Marshals Service, police arrested 43 gang members of the Aryan Knights, a white supremacist prison gang founded in Idaho, Severely Violent Criminals, another gang formed in Idaho prisons, and the Surenos and Nortenos, which are both Hispanic street gangs.

Operation Washout was conducted between May 17 and May 28 and focused on investigating and arresting violent fugitives and gang members, according to the Marshals Service.

Police departments from Boise, Caldwell, Garden City and Nampa participated in the operation. Both the Ada and Canyon County sheriff's offices, the Idaho Department of Correction, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also part of Operation Washout.

"I commend the U.S. Marshals for conducting and leading this operation. It is obvious the collaborative efforts produced a force multiplier in addressing the violent crime and gang activity in our communities," Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in the statement.

Operation Washout is part of the Marshals' national initiative that brings together various law enforcement agencies "to focus on specific areas impacted by gang violence and target those gang members for investigation and arrest."

