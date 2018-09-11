BOISE — A Boise man accused of spray painting a woman's vehicle after she said she caught him defacing a political sign in front of someone's home may have targeted other political signs in the neighborhood, police said.

Steven Schneider, 63, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Ada County Jail after police responded at around 4:15 p.m. to the area of West Powell Street and North Prescott Avenue to a report of a vandalism that had just happened.

When Boise police arrived, they detained Schneider.

A witness told police that she saw Schneider spray painting a political sign in front of a home. When she confronted him from her vehicle, she said he also spray painted her driver's side window.

Schneider was booked into the jail on a misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property, and he was also found to have a misdemeanor warrant for battery.

But the story doesn't end there.

There have been multiple reports of other signs also defaced on Powell Street between October 17 and November 5, including signs like the one for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan shown below:

Police say Steven Schneider, arrested November 7, 2018, after a woman said she saw him spray painting a political sign and then targeted her car, may have defaced other signs like this one in the same neighborhood. (Photo provided by Patricia Rich)

Now, police say Schneider could be the culprit behind those incidents too.

