Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies arrest 76-year-old Caldwell man for 2nd-degree murder

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office said the 76-year-old man knew the victim, based on initial information gathered.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday afternoon that a 76-year-old man was arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a 56-year-old Nampa man.

According to officials, deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun and shots fired at the 16000 block of Portner Road in Nampa at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday. When deputies got to the scene, they found the body of an unidentified 56-year-old man in the driveway of the home.

Ronald Carpenter, 76, of Caldwell was taken into custody after he was found at the scene, according to police. Carpenter and the man knew each other, based on initial evidence.

Carpenter was booked into the Canyon County Detention Center on second-degree murder charges.