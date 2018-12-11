MERIDIAN -- Police are investigating after a man seriously injured a woman before turning his gun on himself Monday morning.

The shooting happened at 10:15 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Thornwood Way in Meridian. The man died at the scene; his 64-year-old victim is fighting for her life at a local hospital.

According to a family member, the 64-year-old woman had moved out of the house she shared with the suspect two weeks ago. She and the relative returned Monday morning to pick up some of her belongings.

According to the witness, the man pulled the woman into a room and the pair began to argue. Then, the witness heard several gunshots.

The family member ran away and called police.

Officers arrived at the home to find both the man and the woman shot. The 71-year-old died at the scene.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, and is currently in surgery. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Investigators say they found evidence at the scene that indicates the man shot the woman with a .45 caliber handgun, then shot himself.

"The Meridian Police Department asks you to keep the victim and her family in your thoughts and prayers," police said in a release.

