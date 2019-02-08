BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have a suspect in custody who was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in Boise, near Curtis Road and Fairview Avenue.

Ada County Dispatch says the shooting happened on the 1700 block of North Fry Street, which is about four blocks west of Curtis Road, at about 4:10 p.m. Friday.

The suspect, whose identity has yet to be released, was taken into custody around 8 p.m., according to a tweet from Boise Police.

Police say two people were injured in the shooting and were transported to a local hospital but did not state how serious their injuries are. Police did not release any further details about the victims.

What happened leading up to the shooting is unknown or the motive of the shooting is unknown, according to police.

"It's way too early in this situation to know any of the details of what led up to this or why it happened," Lt. Patrick Avella, the Boise Police Watch Commander, said. "At this time our main concern is one, is keeping the public safe and number two, is finding the suspect and taking him into custody so we can find all those things out."

Police say the suspect is an adult Hispanic male in his 20s. The suspect has not been identified by police but did go into police custody without incident.

"He contacted dispatch with a cell phone that we were able to make contact with him on and we gave him some directions about how to surrender and he came out on his own and surrendered to our SWAT team," Dave Hunsaker with the Boise Police Department said.

Police say they searched for the suspect on North Fry Street and urged neighbors to stay indoors and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Officers say they want to thank the neighbors for their cooperation and that the threat in the area is now gone.

