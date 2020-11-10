Police: 16-year-old boy shot in Nampa

Nampa police say the boy was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot twice and is expected to survive.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. The shooting put a 16-year-old boy in the hospital after he was struck twice, according to a Facebook post.

At around 12:30 a.m., Nampa PD received a report of gunshots near the 200 block of High Street. When police arrived, they found the boy lying in the street and discovered he has been shot twice.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The motive of the shooting is not known at this time and police are unsure if the incident was gang-related. Police do believe there may have been several witnesses that left the scene prior to the responding officers' arrival.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, then select Option 2. You can also call 208-468-5636.

