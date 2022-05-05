2 officers wounded in Pocatello shootout

Both officers and the suspect, who was also shot, are being treated at a local hospital.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Two officers and a suspect are in the hospital after an exchange of gunfire early Thursday morning.

The shootout happened outside a home at 941 East Bridger Street in Pocatello at 1:40 a.m. The address is in a residential neighborhood, just blocks from the police station.

According to the Pocatello Police Department, the officers had been called out to that home for a report of a "disturbance," but as soon as they arrived, a man began shooting at them.

Officers returned fire. Two police officers and the shooter were struck by bullets, officials say.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries and their current conditions are unknown.

The name of the shooting suspect has not been released, and officials have not said what charges he may face if he survives.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Pocatello Police wrote in a release. "The Regional Officer Involved Shooting team is investigating the incident."

City spokeswoman Marlise Irby told KTVB Thursday morning that there had not been an update on the conditions of the officers or suspect, but that all three are still alive. Both Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and Chief of Police Roger Schei are at the hospital now, she said.

A press conference to provide updates about the shooting and those wounded is expected Thursday afternoon.

Nampa Police wrote in a message that the department is "sending strength" to the injured officers and their colleagues.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

