Pocatello police: Man's nose bitten off during bar fight

POCATELLO, Idaho — Police in eastern Idaho say a man had his nose bitten off during a bar fight early Sunday morning.

The Idaho State Journal reports the fight began during a birthday party celebration at the Odyssey Bar in Pocatello.

Police didn't release the names of the Pocatello men involved in the incident, but said one man was pinned on the ground and being punched in the face when he grabbed the puncher's head and bit off his nose.

Someone at the bar retrieved the nose and put it on ice so it could be reattached, and the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital.

