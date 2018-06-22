POCATELLO -- Two Pocatello men are facing charges after a Thursday drug bust Idaho State Police described as one of the largest-ever heroin seizures in southeastern Idaho.

Miles Anthony Prescott, 27, and Daniel A.J. Shinney, 28, were arrested at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday on heroin trafficking charges. ISP troopers stopped the men while they were driving on I-15 just south of Pocatello.

Investigators found 268.6 grams of heroin - more than half a pound - as well as drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Prescott and Shinney were booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Police say the arrests were the culmination of a heroin trafficking investigation by ISP and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Pocatello office.

If convicted, both Prescott and Shinney will each face a possible life sentence, with a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.



