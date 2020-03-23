x
Pocatello man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run

Tyler D. Carter is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that killed a cyclist.
POCATELLO, Idaho — A Pocatello man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in connection with a collision that killed a cyclist earlier this month. 

The Idaho State Journal reports 38-year-old Tyler D. Carter made his first appearance in court on Friday. 

He has not yet entered a plea, and online court records don't show if he has obtained an attorney. 

Prosecutors say they believe Carter was driving the vehicle that collided with 40-year-old Bobette "Bobbi" Wilhelm as she was riding her bicycle on March 13. 

The collision sent Wilhelm down a ravine, where evidence suggests she was alive for some time before succumbing to her injuries. 

