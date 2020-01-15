POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State Police say two Pocatello residents have been arrested in connection with stolen car incident on Saturday night.

Troopers responded at 8:37 p.m. to the slide-off of a 2015 Dodge Dart on southbound Interstate 15 in Pocatello.

The Dodge was occupied by Raymond Aguirre, 24, and Bobbie Jo Torres, 29, of Pocatello.

Prior to police arriving on scene, a man driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 stopped to assist them. His two children under 12 years old were sitting in the car.

As their father was getting out of the car to help, Aguirre and Torres stole the Pontiac and fled the scene with the children still inside the car, police say.

About a half hour later, officers from the Pocatello Police Department and the Bannock County Sherriff's Office located the unoccupied Pontiac at a residence on Dolbeer Street in Pocatello. Aguirre and Torres were taken into custody. The children were not found at the scene.

The two kids were later located a relative’s house on South 5th Avenue in Pocatello where they had walked from Dolbeer Street. They are OK.

Aguirre and Torres were booked into the Bannock County Jail for grand theft. More charges are pending. The incident is still under investigation.

