Man arrested following double homicide in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho — A man was arrested in Pocatello early Saturday morning after an alleged double homicide occurred at a home in the city.

According to the Pocatello Police Department, 39-year-old Jesse Leigh was arrested and taken into custody at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday morning for a double homicide. The incident occurred at 4200 Philbin Road in Pocatello at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officers from Pocatello PD, Chubbuck Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police assisted with the arrest.

Pocatello PD said Leigh was taken into custody without incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

