The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for any information about the recent poaching of two mule deer bucks north of Emmett.



Fish and Game says on Monday at 3:30 in the morning a homeowner off of Big Willow Road saw a truck parked in the road.



They turned on some house lights and the truck sped off - leaving two dead bucks behind.



Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information about this case.



If you have a tip call 800-632-5999. Tipsters can remain anonymous.