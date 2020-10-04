Payette man shot, killed in incident with police on Oregon coast

Oregon State Police say David Xanatos had a knife and was "rapidly advancing" toward officers.

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A 40-year-old man from Idaho is dead and five Oregon police officers are on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting in Lincoln City.

Oregon State Police said Friday that it happened the night of Thursday, April 2, near a Rite-Aid store. Lincoln City Police officers contacted David A. Xanatos, from Payette, as part of a criminal trespassing investigation.

According to OSP, police shot Xanatos after he pulled a knife and was "rapidly advancing" toward the officers.

Medical personnel at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital pronounced Xanatos dead after he was transported there.

The involved officers and those present during the shooting are identified as:

• Sergeant Robert (Bobby) Bomar (56), 26 years of service

• Officer Hayden Tolzman (26), 4 years of service

• Officer Molly Wehrley (40), 2 years of service

• Officer John Goodman (38), 8 years of service (present at scene)

• Officer Jeremy Mocek (24), 1.5 years of service (present at scene)

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, as is standard procedure following officer-involved shootings.

The Lincoln County District Attorney's Office and Lincoln City Police Department initiated a Major Crimes Team call and requested that OSP lead the investigation.