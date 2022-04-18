Police in southwest Idaho looking for jail walkaway

The sheriff's office says Rolando De La Pena Jr. is an inmate worker at the jail and that after finishing his cleaning shift Sunday he walked away from the facility.

BOISE, Idaho — Deputies in Payette County are looking for a man they say walked away from the jail Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says Rolando De La Pena Jr. is an inmate worker at the jail and that after finishing his cleaning shift Sunday he walked away from the facility around 4:30 p.m.

He is described by deputies as being 5'8" tall, weighing 230 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and light brown skin.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black tank top. Deputies also say he was barefoot when he left.

The circumstances surrounding De La Pena Jr. leaving the jail are under investigation.

The sheriff's office says De La Pena Jr. was being held at the jail on both felony and misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled substances, unlawful entry, and possession of stolen property. He was also being held on a charge of violating his parole in a previous aggravated battery case.

Anyone with information about De La Pena Jr.'s location is asked to call the Payette County Sheriff's Office at 208-642-6006, extension 0.

