Payette County Sheriff's Office warns of cattle rustling after 9 calves were taken

Officials said they have been notified of at least nine calves that were taken during the night from pastures in the Fruitland and Payette area.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — After a slew of reports and multiple calves going missing during the night, the Payette County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of cattle rustling in pastures near Payette and Fruitland.

The sheriff's office announced on Wednesday that it is investigating several reports of cattle theft that were called in between March 5 and March 8.

Cody Burlile, the State Brand Inspector, has been notified of the reports of cattle rustling. The State Brand Inspector is part of the Idaho State Police and is solely tasked with preventing and reducing theft of livestock in Idaho when they are being sold, leaving the state and when going to slaughter.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with any information regarding the reports of cattle rustling to contact dispatch at 280-642-6006, extension 1175.

