Parma man arrested on sexual abuse and child enticement charges

Police said a parent found "sexually explicit and obscene photos and language" from the 23-year-old on their child's phone.

NAMPA, Idaho — Editor's note: The video posted above is a report produced in November 2019, about child sex crimes in Idaho and what parents can do to help protect their children.

The Nampa Police Department says a report from an alert parent has led to the arrest of a man suspected of arranging to meet a child for sex.

Nampa officers arrested Edward Dollman of Parma on Thursday.

The charges against Dollman, who is 23 years old, include sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of enticing a child through the internet, and a misdemeanor no-contact order violation.

Dollman's bond was set at $1 million and a public defender was appointed Friday afternoon.

Nampa Police received a report of online enticement in April.

Investigators say the parent who made the report had intercepted sexually explicit messages and photos between Dollman and the victim, who police say Dollman had met using "popular social media platforms."

Detectives believe Dollman has communicated with other youth who have not yet notified police.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Matt Richardson at 208-565-5137.

Under Idaho law, sexual abuse of a minor carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years. Child enticement is a maximum of 15 years. Violating a no-contact order is a maximum of one year in county jail.

Dollman's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 27.

The online court repository indicates that his defense has filed a motion to reduce his $1 million bond.

The Nampa Police Department is encouraging parents to be familiar with Snapchat, Facebook and other social media apps where conversations, video and images are shared.

They also recommend the following for parents:

Open conversations with your children under 18 about online safety, awareness of online predators.

Look at your child's internet content and communication channels regularly. Be concerned if your children do not want to share their device with you or keep it hidden from you.

Utilize your internet provider's parental controls and notify police if an adult is sending or requesting pornographic images from your children.

Watch more crime news: