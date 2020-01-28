Parents of missing Rexburg children check out of Hawaii resort

Staff members at the hotel tell KTVB that the couple could still be on the property.

HAWAII, USA — Staff members at the Kauai Marriot Resort tell KTVB that Lorie Vallow and Chad Daybell were in fact at the resort but checked out on Tuesday afternoon.

However, Vallow and Daybell could still be at the resort because they were talking about going to the pool and beach area.

The investigation into Vallow's missing children, seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, is still ongoing. On Monday, Vallow and her new husband, Daybell, were found in Hawaii.

Kauai police, which is assisting Rexburg police, served Vallow with an order of petition that states Vallow must physically produce her children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by Thursday.

East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton was there as the couple was being served.

On Sunday, officers also served a search warrant to the couple's Kauai townhome.

Rexburg police say there is no evidence that either of the children were in Hawaii with the couple.