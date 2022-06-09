Parents face sentencing for death of Meridian boy

The couple is scheduled to be sentenced over two days, where they may face life without parole for for the abuse and death of a nine-year-old Emrik Osuna.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people will be sentenced over a two day period and may face up to life in prison for the abuse and death of a nine-year-old boy in Meridian.

In September of 2020, paramedics found Emrik Osuna lying motionless on his family's floor, covered in bruises and his own vomit.

Monique Osuna, Emrik's stepmother, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of Emrik. Erik Osuna, the boy's biological father, also pleaded guilty to the charge.

They are scheduled to be sentenced in hearings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Live updates:

10:03 a.m. - Detective Eric Stoffle for the Meridian Police Department is up next on the stand.

10:02 a.m. - John Dinger, for the state: "As you sit here today, do you believe that Emrik was tortured to death?" Dr. Cox: "Yes."

TW/ trauma and abuse : People in the courtroom are having a hard time looking at these photos. I don't want to go into detail, but his entire body looks to be just one bruise. Nearly all purple. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) June 9, 2022

"He was wasted, skin and bones in appearance," Cox said. We are about to look at photos of Emrik. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) June 9, 2022

Monique looks to be wiping tears from her eyes with a tissue as Cox talks about Emrik's death. Cox said the records showed, in March of 2020, that Emrik was underweight. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) June 9, 2022

9:32 a.m. - First on the stand for the state: Dr. Matthew Cox, a pediatrician at St. Luke's.

9:26 a.m. - The state is seeking $20,083.45 in restitution.

9:24 a.m. - Monique Ozuna and the state agreed to a guilty plea so the state would take the death penalty off the table. She could still face up to life in prison.

Many people in the courtroom today, everyone. We are waiting for the judge. Silence all around. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) June 9, 2022

Erik Osuna just arrived. He is wearing a mask. He avoided eye contact with his wife, Monique Osuna. They are seated at two different tables, but somewhat close to each other. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) June 9, 2022

Monique Osuna just arrived in the courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. Her facial expression was somewhat blank until she gave a weak smile to the officer seating her at the table. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) June 9, 2022

8:54 a.m. - The sentencing hearing is scheduled for two days.

8:52 a.m. - On Sept. 1, 2020, paramedics found Emrik Osuna lying motionless on the family's floor covered in bruises and vomit. He was transported to St. Luke's Children's Hospital where he later died. Medical reports showed he weighed just 44 pounds at the time of his death.

I’m in court today for the sentencing of Monique and Erik Osuna. They pleaded guilty to murdering their 9-year-old boy, Emrik.

Nanny cameras in the apartment showed Monique Osuna beating Emrik, locking him in closets, pulling his hair, etc, and Erik not intervening.



via @KTVB — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) June 9, 2022

8:47 a.m. - KTVB's Alexandra Duggan is in court for the sentencing Thursday. We will have live updates from her throughout the hearing.

Background:

Nanny cameras inside the apartment recorded weeks of abuse showing Monique Osuna kicking and hitting Emrik, forcing him to sleep in a closet, doing hours of exercise and dragging him by his hair, detectives testified.

Erik Osuna was less involved in the torture of his son, said prosecutors, but did not get him help or medical attention.

Emrik initially came to live with his father and stepmother in Idaho in February 2018, after his biological mother was sent to prison for severely abusing his younger siblings.

The morning of September 1, Erik Osuna texted his wife they should take their son to the emergency room, but they ultimately did not seek medical help. Instead, the couple called a friend to come over to the apartment, and tried to put Pedialyte in the unresponsive boy's mouth.

Emrik later stopped breathing and his father called 911, where he instructed someone in the apartment to get rid of the cameras before police arrived.

Emrik later died at the St. Luke's Children's Hospital in downtown Boise.

