Pair charged after $18,000 in tools stolen from Boise store

One of the suspects face nearly two dozen felony charges.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people face felony charges in connection to the theft of about $18,000 worth of tools from a Boise store, police announced on Tuesday.

According to Boise police, the thefts occurred at a Home Depot store on North Milwaukee over the course of several weeks between October and December.

The stolen items were then sold to various pawn shops by multiple people.

Police worked with Home Depot and the pawn shops to recover most of the stolen items, which included various power tools, drills and saws.

Warrants were issued for the suspects in the case - 23-year-old Layn Minor of Garden City and 19-year-old Madison Carner of Nampa. Both were arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Minor is accused of entering the business with the intent to steal the tools. He faces 20 felony counts of burglary, three counts of grand theft and eight counts of petit theft.

Carner is accused of soliciting help from other suspects to pawn or sell the stolen items. She is charged with felony criminal solicitation to commit a crime.

Police said additional charges related to the investigation are possible.

Boise police recover $18,000 worth of stolen tools 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4