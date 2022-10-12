Oregon man sentenced to 30 years to life for firearm crimes in Payette County

Gregory J. Escobedo, 29, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for shooting and injuring an owner of a car he stole.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Gregory J. Escobedo, 29, from Oregon, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Tuesday for shooting the owner of a car he had stolen in Payette County back in March of 2021.

Escobedo was arrested after Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Old Hwy 30 and Farmway Rd in order to find a car that had been stolen from a gas station in Payette County. When they arrived they found the car near Old Hwy 30 and Willis Rd. A pursuit ensued and Escobedo was later taken into custody without incident, a news release from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office said.

Further investigation later showed Escobedo had shot and injured the owner of the stolen vehicle that Escobedo was driving when arrested.

According to the news release, the car stopped and the person inside confronted Escobedo, when Escobedo shot him.

This shooting happened just six months after Escobedo was released from prison for killing his father, the release said.

Escobedo was charged with felony aggravated battery with a firearm enhancement, felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony grand theft, along with a 'persistent violator enhancement' on all charges.

He was sentenced by Canyon County Judge Randall S. Grove to 30 years fixed followed by life in prison, the release said, meaning Escobedo will be eligible for parole after 30 years' time.

"There is no doubt in mind that our community as a whole is safer knowing that the defendant will be in prison for a long time," said Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor. "He is the epitome of a career criminal who has no regard for the people he hurts or damage he causes. I'm thankful he'll be behind bars for the foreseeable future."

Watch more crime news: