The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of break-ins and stolen cars early Friday morning near Worley, Idaho, and booked one man into custody after engaging in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect.

Around 4:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call reporting a light was on in the caller’s shop, according to the Kootenai Co. Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the scene and noticed signs of forced entry, as well as an abandoned car near the property, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a man fleeing from the car into the woods, authorities said. Because the forest was so thick, deputies called in the sheriff’s office Drone Team to help with finding the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies were investigating this call, another caller reported their home had been broken into and their car stolen, the sheriff’s office said. According to Lt. Ryan Higgins, deputies saw the car drive by shortly after and attempted to pull the suspect over.

The suspect would not stop and deputies initiated a pursuit, Lt. Higgins said. Deputies deployed spike strips and the pursuit ended shortly after when the suspect crashed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies identified the suspect as Andrew J. Hash, 34, of Albany, Oregon, the sheriff’s office said. He has had no prior history in Kootenai Co., but he is a registered sex offender in Albany, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found during their investigation that several homes and cars were broken into and numerous items had been stolen, including firearms, purses, alcohol and other valuable items, according to Lt. Higgins.

Deputies brought the suspect to Kootenai Health for injuries he sustained in the crash. After he was cleared at the hospital, deputies booked him into the Kootenai Co. Public Safety Building on a list of charges including Eluding, Grand Theft, DUI, Felony Malicious Injury to Property and Burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Idaho State Police were requested to investigate the crash as it was related to the pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office detective division and other support personnel were called to the scene due to the large amount of property that was stolen or damaged.