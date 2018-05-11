BOISE -- Eleven men are facing charges after the Idaho Attorney General's Office conducted a sting operation over the weekend.

The sting, dubbed Operation Grand Canyon, targeted child sexual predators. Local law enforcement teamed up with the Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children unit, as well as state and federal agencies. The operation was carried out Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Operation Grand Canyon was very successful and I commend everyone who helped plan, organize and execute the project," Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a release. "Thanks to the efforts, expertise and teamwork of dozens of dedicated law enforcement personnel, young people in the Treasure Valley are safer today."

Seven of the men are facing state charges, while four are charged in federal court. Mugshots are not released for defendants in the federal system.

The suspects and charges are listed below.

Dylan Steele, 24, no address known: coercion and enticement, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Jesus Gonzalez, 20, of Caldwell: enticing a child through use of the internet.

John Albjerg, 33, of Nampa: coercion and enticement.

Mark W. Sharp, 21, of Boise: enticing a child through use of the internet.

Eduardo Arredondo Rivera, 26, of Caldwell: enticing a child through use of the internet.

Larry D. Morck, 59, of Meridian: coercion and enticement, and attempted sex trafficking of a child.

Reese H. Tolbert, 18, of Meridian: enticing a child through use of the internet.

Casey W. Louderman, 22, of Caldwell: enticing a child through use of the internet.

Shawn T. Conaway, 44, of Baker City, Oregon: attempted sex trafficking of children and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Ryan A. McElroy, 22, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona: enticing a child through use of the internet.

Tyelar A. Guadagno, 37, of Caldwell: enticing a child through use of the internet.

Agencies participating in the sting include Homeland Security Investigations, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, FBI, Garden City Police Department, Idaho State Police, Nampa Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

"The safety of our children is our top priority," Brad Bench, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Seattle, said in a release. "The strong collaboration between HSI and our law enforcement partners during these complex operations is critical to the removal of dangerous child predators from our communities. I'm extremely proud to be a part of such a dedicated group of professionals."

