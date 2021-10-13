WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in trial for Jonelle Matthews' suspected killer

Jonelle Matthews disappeared in 1984. Her remains were found in Weld County in July 2019.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Opening statements are underway in the trial for the man charged with the 1984 killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, whose disappearance stumped investigators for decades.

Jury selection began on Oct. 6 and late Tuesday afternoon a jury was seated for Steven's Pankey's trial in Weld County. Opening statements began at 9 a.m. and 9NEWS is live streaming them in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Jonelle was last seen after a Christmas choir concert on Dec. 20, 1984, when a neighbor dropped her off at the family’s Greeley home. When her parents came home about an hour later, Jonelle's shoes had been left behind, the front door was open and the TV was on.

Over the years, investigators released additional videos and photos of her hoping they would bring new leads, but Jonelle remained missing until the summer of 2019 when a crew excavating at an oil and gas well in Weld County discovered her remains. Greeley Police said they recovered Jonelle’s skull and some of the clothes she was wearing the night she disappeared.

In October 2019, a Weld County grand jury indicted Pankey, a former Idaho gubernatorial candidate, on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping with a weapon, as well as two-sentence enhancing crimes of violence counts.

According to the indictment, Pankey knew of and discussed a crucial piece of evidence from the Matthews family home – the evidence was withheld from the public by law enforcement – specifically that a rake was used to “obliterate shoe impressions in the snow.”

The indictment says Pankey took Jonelle from her home between 8:30-9:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 1984. At some point during the kidnapping, the indictment says Pankey shot Mathews “intentionally and after deliberation.”

Pankey would watch school children walk home from Franklin Middle School where Jonelle attended, according to the indictment.

Pankey has inserted himself in the investigation several times over the years, the indictment says, including sending an alibi and attempting to delete evidence from electronic devices.

His defense attorneys admitted that while Pankey may have exhibited some odd behavior, there was no evidence he committed this crime. Instead, they argued that over the years, Pankey had tried to implicate himself for a crime he didn't commit.

