ONTARIO — An Ontario prison remains on lockdown hours after an inmate allegedly assaulted a staff member.

Officials with the Snake River Correctional Institution say the alleged assault happened around 10:30 Saturday morning.

The staff member was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Seven other security personnel who responded to the assault were taken to the hospital but have since been released.

The inmate has been taken into segregation

SRCI houses approximately 3,000 male inmates.

© 2018 KTVB