Tuesday marks one year since three people were murdered inside a Caldwell home.

Police suspect 60-year-old Gerald Michael Bullinger murdered two women and a teenager at his Caldwell home.

One woman was identified as Bullinger's girlfriend, 48-year-old Nadja Medley, and her 14-year-old daughter Payton.

The other woman found dead was 56-year-old Cheryl Baker, who was Bullinger's wife.

Since last year's murder, Bullinger has been on the loose.

The last trace of him was left at a remote Wyoming campground where officials found his car.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue released a statement today on their progress of the case.

He says in part "solving the triple homicide case involving Mike Bullinger remains one of the top priorities of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office. I believe he is dead, either from taking his own life or dying from exposure to the elements. We will not stop our investigation until we can locate him or positively identify his remains."

Police say Bullinger should be considered "armed and dangerous," and anyone who spots him is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

