BOISE — Update: Police have already cleared the scene and one person was transported to the hospital.

The Boise Police Department is responding to an accidental shooting that occurred on the 4300 block of Rose Hill Street, near the intersection of Rose Hill and Roosevelt Street.

One person is injured, but the seriousness of the injuries are unknown at this time

According to Ada County Dispatch, police arrived at the scene at roughly 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be update when there is further information available.

