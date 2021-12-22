One man in hospital, another in police custody after shooting Wednesday in Nampa

Nampa Police want to hear from possible witnesses or anyone with security camera video from the incident on South Olive Street.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along South Olive Street between Dewey Ave. and Lake Lowell Ave.

After dispatch received several reports of gunshots, Nampa Police officers responded to the area and found a man outside a home who had been shot. The Nampa Police Dept. said the victim was able to walk and talk to officers. He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police took another man into custody near the area where the shooting occurred.

About an hour after the shooting, a woman notified Nampa Police, saying she had been grazed by a gunshot. Medical personnel treated the woman.

The shooting happened just a few blocks away from Centennial Elementary and Nampa High schools, which were temporarily put into hall check.

The Nampa Police Dept. said Wednesday afternoon that there are no further related threats to the community.

The police department asks anyone who witnessed the incident or has home security camera video, but has not talked to the Nampa Police Dept., to call and leave a message for the investigating officer at 208-468-4401 or email npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us.

