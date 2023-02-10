160 arrested in Ohio human trafficking crackdown known as Operation Buyer’s Remorse

Authorities say the youngest person arrested from the operation is 17 and the oldest is 84.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A weeklong human trafficking crackdown brought 160 arrests throughout the state -- including multiple people in Northeast Ohio.

The initiative, known as “Operation Buyer’s Remorse,” took place from Sept. 25-30 “in every corner of the state.”

“Those arrested come from all backgrounds, including an EMT, nurses, educators, retirees, former law enforcement officers, self-employed individuals, delivery drivers and others,” according to a press release from the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The youngest person arrested is 17 and the oldest is 84. You can see a full list of everybody who was arrested in the list at the bottom of this story…

“Law enforcement across Ohio teamed up in a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking,” Yost said. “The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward.”

Authorities say 149 suspects “seeking to buy sex were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution. Additional arrests included two individuals for seeking to have sex with minors and six for promoting prostitution. Others were arrested for illegally possessing narcotics and/or firearms, or because there were outstanding warrants against them.”

There were also search warrants conducted at 11 massage parlors suspected of human trafficking activities.

“Nearly 100 law enforcement agencies and service organizations participated in this operation – I am grateful for each and every partner who dedicated their time and resources, as we all play a key role in the fight against human trafficking,” Yost said. “Our message is simple: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!”

Note: The list below from Yost's office does not contain locations or ages for some of those arrested.

• Tyron Abbington

• Kelvin Martin Jr., 20, Columbus, OH

• Robin Adams, 32, Columbus, OH

• Michael Masterson, 55, Dayton, OH

• Ishmael Adjei, 45, Columbus, OH

• Rickey McClaren, 61, Canal Winchester, OH

• Todd Adkins, 38, Columbus, OH

• Nicholas McMillan, 25, Sheffield Lake, OH

• Amos Akarah, 57, Columbus, OH

• Hadsh Medhane

• Shaban Alsaleh, 42, Reynoldsburg, OH

• Joseph Mekina, 66, Utica, OH

• Charles Amoyaw

• Esteban Mendez, 51, Columbus, OH

• Robert Ashbaugh, 52, New Castle, PA

• Luis Molina, 50, Butler, PA

• Aaron Ashley, 32, Cleveland Heights, OH

• Christian Money

• Perry Balduff

• Richard Moore III, 57, Columbus, OH

• James Bean, 60, Columbus, OH

• Joshua Mull, 38, Amherst, OH

• Michael Bender, 41, Warren, OH

• Eric Mullins, 34, Columbus, OH

• Adam Block, 48, Columbus, OH

• Edward Murray, 53, City Unknown

• Gale Bluntschly, 50, Galloway, OH

• David Oiler

• Dakota Bond, 29, New Straitsville, OH

• Hussin Ojayan, 24, Toledo, OH

• Seth Borror

• Jose Olvera

• Patsy Bova, 59, Diamond, OH

• Samiullah Omerzai, 42, City Unknown

• Napoleon Brisker

• Scott Parrott, 47, Columbus, OH

• Torey Budgett

• Dennis Parsley

• Alejandro Cambrano, 41, Columbus, OH

• Shawn Parsons

• Jonathan Campbell

• Manthan Patel, 27, Grove City, OH

• Tyler Casey

• Manual Perez, 35, Columbus, OH

• Brae Chamberlin, 28, Oberlin, OH

• Jordan Perez, 35, Masury, OH

• Robert Chaussar, 65, Jamestown, PA

• Michael Pitchford, 75, Orient, OH

• Michael Chima, 43, Canton, OH

• Danny Pruitt, 67, Quincy, KY

• John Cirulli, 40, Buffalo, NY

• Maurice Quinichett, 41, Urbancrest, OH

• Nickolas Claybourn

• Elmer Ramirez, 34, Columbus, OH

• Christopher Coiner, 19, Euclid, OH

• Jonathan Range, 39, Mineral Wells, WV

• Brandon Collins, 36, Bedford Heights, OH

• Patrick Robinson

• Joshua Colvin, 47, Burton, OH

• Shawn Ryken, Age Unknown, Dayton, OH

• Thomas Connelly, 52, Parma, OH

• 17-year-old suspect of Columbus, OH

• Anthony Cook

• Gustavo Sandoval, 59, City Unknown

• Chadley Daniels, 38, Columbus, OH

• Suman Sarki

• Gregory Davis, 76, Sunbury, OH

• Michael Schnurr, 32, Brook Park, OH

• Walter Davis, 64, Columbus, OH

• Jauquez Searly, 22, Columbus, OH

• Leo Devlin IV, 31, Columbus, OH

• Ahmad Sekandari, 28, Afganistan

• Abraham Diallo, 42, Columbus, OH

• Jerome Serdy, 68, Caldwell, OH

• Hakim Duari, 43, Columbus, OH

• Kyle Shahan, 33, Dorset, OH

• Cornelius Echols, 26, Phenix City, AL

• Hari Shukla, 28, Los Angeles, CA

• Deshawn Evans, 26, Austintown, OH

• Francisco Silva, 58, Galloway, OH

• Ralph Fabrizio, 48, Hubbard, OH

• Michal Silvus

• Shane Freeman, 33, Warrensville Heights, OH

• James Smith, 46, Columbus, OH

• Lionel Gaddy, 61, Florida

• Patrick Smith, 70, Hilliard, OH

• Richard Garrott, 62, Hannibal, OH

• Kevin Smith, 62, Warren, OH

• Jason Goins, 32, Washington D.C

• Darren Smith, 42, Erie, PA

• William Gorrell, 64, Caldwell, OH

• Isaac Snider, 82, Gahanna, OH

• Brian Grim, 64, Upper Arlington, OH

• Brian Spayde, 42, Youngstown, OH

• Abdirahman Gure

• Miles Stevens, 62, Columbus, OH

• Bimal Gurung, 23, Nepal

• Christopher Suarez, 51, Troy, MI

• Hanibal Habte, 38, Pickerington, OH

• Travis Swidzinski, 37, Youngstown, OH

• Mark Hagenbaugh, 60, Akron, OH

• Robert Taylor, 59, Cleveland, OH

• Timothy Hendricks, 58, Hilliard, OH

• Vin Thang, 34, Columbus, OH

• Joseph Henry, 47, Columbus, OH

• Voghens Thelismond, 31, Columbus, OH

• Fred Holbrook, 54, Grove City, OH

• Jerome Thomas, 62, Columbus, OH

• James Horner, 78, Columbus, OH

• Delbert Thomas, 75, Columbus, OH

• John Hrivnak

• Sedric Tinson

• Brian Hubbard, 45, Fairfield, OH

• Luis Torres, 33, Columbus, OH

• Ibelson Jacques, 42, Whitehall, OH

• Ulises Torres, 38, Columbus, OH

• William Jamison Sr., 68, Hilliard, OH

• Rickey Underwood, 67, Garrison, KY

• Joshua Jibben, 38, Texas

• Cirilo Uyoa, 56, Columbus, OH

• Curtis Johnson, 45, Columbus, OH

• Ricardo Vargas-Lopez, 22, Columbus, OH

• Emmanual Jothiraj, 38, India

• Gerardo Vazquez-Molina, 47, City Unknown

• Romia Kamgang

• Lane Vest

• Ramesh Karki, 44, Richmond, IN

• William Viars, 62, Pickerington, OH

• Myron Kawkabany, 42, Lyndhurst, OH

• Anil Wagle, 55, Richmond, IN

• Louis Kelly, 51, Centerburg, OH

• Yam Wagley, 33, Bhutan

• Saeed Khan, 35, Pataskala, OH

• Jon Waguespack, 43, Alliance, OH

• Winston King, 84, Columbus, OH

• Rontrell White, 34, Youngstown, OH

• Dennis Kinney, 62, Columbus, OH

• Steven Wilson, 64, Columbus, OH

• Andrew Kuthy

• James Wright, 58, Columbus, OH

• Jamey Lacy, 46, Zanesville, OH

• Garry Yates, 68, Columbus, OH

• Ernest Large, 48, Columbus, OH

• Myron Yoder, 54, Canal Fulton, OH

• Travis Logan, 36, Grove City, OH

• Bouekeur Zernenou, 40, Grove City, OH

• Luis Lopez-Garcia, 25, Newport, KY

• John Zitzner, 68, Cleveland, OH

