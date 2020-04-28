Offroaders leave behind damage, junk in the Owyhees

"The majority of riders are responsible but the actions of a careless few can tarnish the experience for everyone – and put access for all at risk."

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is urging off-road riders to be responsible after several recent incidents involving damaged land and left-behind trash.

Like the trail system in the Boise Foothills, the Owyhees are currently seeing a record number of people heading there to spend time outdoors, officials said. While many of offroad riders are taking care to leave no trace, the department says, others are behaving more carelessly.

In the last several weeks, visitors to the Owyhees have defaced restrooms, caused damage to private property, and tossed junk - including a full-sized couch - while riding in the backcountry.

"The majority of riders are responsible but the actions of a careless few can tarnish the experience for everyone – and put access for all at risk," the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation wrote in a release.

Offroaders are asked to stay on established trails, and avoid closed roads and trails that are damp or muddy, as those areas are often more susceptible to rutting.