CHENEY, Wash. — Early Saturday morning three people were shot at the Zip’s on First Street in Cheney, the Spokane County Sheriff’s office reported.

Officials said the victims received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Cheney police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 5am near the Zips. Three people have seen taken to the hospital with injuries. pic.twitter.com/CzYjOJCdLz — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) October 27, 2018

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the persons of interest in the attached pictures who may have specific knowledge of what occurred during this incident.

Investigators are currently processing the scene, conducting interviews and collecting evidence with the assistance of the Spokane County Forensics Unit.

Anyone with information call Detective Mike Ricketts at 509-477-6646, and reference case #10150813.

