Shooting under investigation in southeast Boise

The Boise Police Dept. asked people to avoid the area of Boise Avenue and Apple Street Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway in southeast Boise, the Boise Police Department reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is taking place in the area of East Boise Avenue and South Apple Street. That is near two schools, Timberline High and White Pine Elementary, as well as a shopping center, Stinker Station convenience store and other businesses.

The Boise Police department said the incident happened on the southwest corner of Apple and Boise; that's the side closest to Timberline High. Boise Avenue is closed to traffic from Apple Street to Law Avenue. Police have asked people to avoid the area.

Police have not yet released further details of the shooting that's being investigated. They haven't said if an officer or another person was hurt, or who fired shots. They did say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

In an email to Timberline and White Pine parents and staff, the school principals say the shooting occurred at 10:45 a.m., and that all students and staff "were kept safe as school operations continued."

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, there have been no lockdown or shelter-in-place actions at the schools.

This developing story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

