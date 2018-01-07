BOISE - A search is underway for two suspects after an officer-involved shooting left an officer injured an suspect dead in a south Boise neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in a residential area near the intersection of Maple Grove Road and West Ottawa Drive, south of Overland Road.

At a news conference, Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey said Meridian officers were attempting to conduct a felony warrant traffic stop when one of the vehicle's occupants ran away on foot, and opened fire at officers. One officer was shot twice in the legs but managed to return fire, killing the suspect, Lavey said.

Two other suspects - described as an unknown adult male and an adult Hispanic female - fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango. Nearly two hours after the shooting, officers converged on a car wash at the intersection of Maple Grove and Overland where a black Dodge Durango was found abandoned.

A KTVB crew on scene said officers were putting up crime scene tape around the SUV.

Officers at the scene of a car wash where a black Dodge Durango was found abandoned. Police say the SUV was used by two suspects to flee the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Law enforcement from Boise, Meridian, Ada County, and Idaho State Police are currently searching a large area south of Overland, and people are being told to avoid the area. Residents are asked to shelter in place, and lock their doors.

"We put out a Code Red alert to the neighbors within a two-mile radius advising them of what's going on," Lavey said. "We advice anyone in the immediate area to shelter in place, keep the doors locked and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

"We're diligently working the neighborhood to make sure it's safe," Lavey added. "We have no reason to believe that it's not, but we need to take every precaution."

Lavey said they have recovered the deceased suspect's gun, but are operating on the assumption that the other two suspects are armed as well.

The officer was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he is expected to undergo surgery for two gunshot wounds to his legs.

