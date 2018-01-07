BOISE - A search is underway for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting left an officer injured and suspect dead in a south Boise neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Late Sunday night, Meridian police announced on their Facebook page that a man who fled the scene after the deadly shootout had turned himself in to police. A third suspect, a woman, was still at large.

The shooting happened in a residential area near the intersection of Maple Grove Road and West Ottawa Drive, south of Overland Road.

At a news conference, Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey said Meridian officers were attempting to conduct a felony warrant traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday when one of the vehicle's occupants ran away on foot, and opened fire at officers. One officer was shot twice in the legs but managed to return fire, killing the suspect, Lavey said.

Two other suspects - described as an unknown adult male and an adult Hispanic female - fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango. Nearly two hours after the shooting, officers converged on a car wash at the intersection of Maple Grove and Overland where a black Dodge Durango was found abandoned.

A KTVB crew on scene said officers were putting up crime scene tape around the SUV.

Officers at the scene of a car wash where a black Dodge Durango was found abandoned. Police say the SUV was used by two suspects to flee the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Law enforcement from Boise, Meridian, Ada County, and Idaho State Police spent the afternoon combing a large area south of Overland, and people were told to avoid the area. Residents were asked to shelter in place, and lock their doors.

"We're diligently working the neighborhood to make sure it's safe," Lavey added. "We have no reason to believe that it's not, but we need to take every precaution."

By 10 p.m. Sunday, police said the male suspect had turned himself in, while the female suspect was still at large. Police added that they do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public.

The officer was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he had surgery for two gunshot wounds to his legs. According to the Spokesperson for the city of Meridian, he is out of surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

