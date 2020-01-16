Woman charged in N. Idaho murder case pleads not guilty

Police say Judith Carpenter shot 79-year-old Shirley Ramey at point-blank range in Ramey's home in 2017.

A Coeur d'Alene woman charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of an elderly Hope resident has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in June.

Police say Judith Carpenter, 57, shot 79-year-old Shirley Ramey at point-blank range in Ramey's home in 2017.

The Spokesman-Review reports Carpenter pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge earlier this week, and a trial has been scheduled for June 9.