North Idaho man accused of fatal shooting that led to multi-vehicle crash

A 55-year-old man sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle allegedly shot the driver on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho.

ATHOL, Idaho — A man from North Idaho was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder after an shooting led to a car crash on Highway 95, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, April 13 at around 1 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, Victor Claus was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he shot the driver, 45-year-old Melyssa Schloe, which caused her to lose control and swerve into oncoming traffic. Schloe was pronounced dead the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle struck a motorcyclist and another vehicle. The motorcycle rider was not injured. The second vehicle ended up rolling after being hit. The driver, 64-year-old Colleen Watkins, was sent to Kootenai Health with injuries that were not life-threatening.