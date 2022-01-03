One killed, two hurt in Kootenai County shooting and fire

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, one person is in custody following the shooting and fire near Hauser Lake Road and Highway 53.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is investigating a shooting and fire that killed one person and left two others hurt. Deputies did take a man into custody, related to the investigation.

Deputies and fire crews responded to the area of Hauser Lake Road and Highway 53 around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. A 911 call indicated there was a building on fire.

When emergency crews arrived, KCSO said they were told there had been a shooting with several victims. Deputies were able to rescue two victims, but a third person was found dead.

Witnesses told deputies that they had seen a man running from the scene. Shortly after, someone flagged down a deputy and reported seeing a man in a vehicle with a gun, in the area of Prarie Avenue and Pleasant View Road.

When deputies arrived in the area they found the vehicle near an asphalt plant on Prarie Avenue. According to KCSO, deputies took the man into custody without incident.

The shooting and fire are still under investigation. We will update this story as more information is made available.