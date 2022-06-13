Judge doesn't take up release on bond for former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape

Aaron von Ehlinger's attorney is asking the court for acquittal or a new trial. On Monday, he asked the state to pay for jury transcripts.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho representative Aaron von Ehlinger, convicted of raping a 19-year-old statehouse intern, is asking for the state to pay for a jury transcript from his trial in April — and his motion to be released was not considered, as the judge never gave it a hearing.

In a motion hearing for von Ehlinger on Monday, Judge Michael Reardon never took up the defense’s motion to release the former lawmaker on bond pending further proceedings, only the motion for a copy of the jury transcript.

The jury transcript motion, filed on May 13, is a sort of “housekeeping” that sets the basis for the motions for acquittal or a new trial, von Ehlinger’s attorney, John Cox, said. He believes the judge intends to sign the motion.

However, the transcript costs money.

Judge Reardon told Cox in court that the defense needs to file a public defender form to show that von Ehlinger cannot afford to pay for the transcript.

According to Cox, his client cannot afford to pay for the copy, since von Ehlinger relies on social security benefits and military disability.

In von Ehlinger’s jury trial, Judge Reardon gave Cox an opportunity to file for a mistrial after the complaining witness, Jane Doe, suddenly ran off the stand during her testimony. Cox didn’t take it.

The former lawmaker has already spent nearly a month and a half in jail, and his sentencing is scheduled for July 28.

